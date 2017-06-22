Your Looks Can Determine Where You Sit at a Restaurant

Wondering how attractive you are? Instead of asking your mom (she’s going to lie), try going out to eat and see where the host seats you. According to a recent investigative report in England, more attractive diners get seated up front where they can be seen, while ugly patrons are seated in the back—or sometimes even rejected altogether.

The UK’s Channel 4 recently aired a four-part series called Tricks of the Restaurant Trade. Included in last night’s episode was an investigation into the discrepancy of how people are seated based on their looks. To prove their point, the show sent four models into three of London’s priciest restaurants. The group was immediately seated at what are called “golden tables” with great locations by the windows. Meanwhile, Adam Pearson, a host of the show who also suffers from neurofibromatosis, a condition that has left his face disfigured, was given less visible tables or was even refused service entirely at the same restaurants.

Celebrity chef Simon Rimmer, another host of the show, said the practice of having “golden tables” is common. “A restaurant’s clientele give off a certain message about the place,” he was quoted as saying. “Good-looking customers attract more people and make you more cash, so you sit them where they can be seen.”

Pearson, obviously, had his own take. “The next time you get sat at the back of the restaurant, now you know why,” he said. Or maybe it’s not you. Maybe you just need to stop eating with such ugly friends. At least that’s what my mom told me.

[h/t Eater]

Related: Restaurant In China Has Free Food But Only for Hot People

There is About to Be a Lot More Umami in Outer Space

The Best Place to Buy Elusive Cherry Blossom KitKats in Japan