Your Fork Will Awaken At London’s New Star Wars Pop-Up

If you love the idea of The Force joining you during your next happy hour, London’s Star Wars-themed popup may be right up your galaxy.

Since the release of The Force Awakens, the Star Wars tie-ins have been fast and furious. The latest: London’s restaurant pop-up, aptly named The Fork Awakens.

The restaurant, which will appear in June, is promises Jedi light saber cocktails, larva soufflé and blue milk. Diners can buy a ticket to the June 23 pop-up event for $80 US, and that includes a welcome cocktail, four-course meal, and entertainment. Additional nights may be upcoming.

Related: You Can Actually Make Rey's Instant Bread From Star Wars: The Force Awakens

The whole experience seems a bit over the top. After you sign up you’ll receive an ID badge mailed to your house and directions to the venue just 48 hours before your reservation. The details are under wraps until then. And according to the web teaser, the canteen has “strong drinks, hot tunes, and occasional outbreaks of shocking violence.” Although the movie was PG-13, so how shocking could it really be?