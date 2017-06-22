You’ll Soon Be Able to Vacation at Julia Child’s Summer Home

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.

If your idea of a perfect movie night involves watching Julie & Julia (but fast-forwarding through all of Amy Adams’s scenes), listen up. Julia Child’s Provence cottage (and more importantly its kitchen) will soon be available for vacationers.

Related: You Can Now Rent David Bowie’s Former Vacation Home

La Pitchoune or “The Little One” as Child and her husband Paul so lovingly referred to the place, will start hosting travelers in May, with opening dates currently listed on Airbnb. Even more exciting, in 2017, the property plans to launch a series of culinary classes for (who else?) beginner home cooks. Of the project new owner Makenna Johnston tells Eater, "Our goal is to bring good cooking back."

Related: Return to Provence

"So many people spend so much money and time going out to eat. If you can bring it back into the home and entertaining, it's a very different life."

Bon appetit.