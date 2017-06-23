You Can Now 3D-Print the Skittles Sorter of Your Dreams

The revolution will be 3D-printed—even weird parts of the revolution, like Skittles sorting machines!

Of course, colored candy sorters are not brand-new. They’ve been around for at least as long as there have been RGB color sensors and science hobbyists without weekend plans. (Here’s a video of a high-speed Skittles sorter from 2013.) But back in the salad days of Skittle sorting, you had actually go to the Skittles sorting machine store or wherever you went to get all the parts for your Skittles sorter.

Nowadays, if you have the wherewithal, you can just design your own sorter and print all the parts at home (except for the electronics; we’re not quite there yet). Nathan Peterson explained his entire candy sorting project on his blog, and even provides the Tinkercad 3D files so you can print this fun DIY project yourself.

And now that you can also basically print your own Skittles, the 3D printer may actually be the only appliance you need to own—unless, of course, you want to do something besides automatically sort candy.

[h/t CNET]

