We’re all about cocktails, but for a Super Bowl party, they seem a little…fancy. Beer? Absolutely. Cider? Acceptable. Gatorade Jello-O shots?

Hey, if you’re in the athletic spirit, why not booze up some Gatorade? Turning the brightly hued sports drinks into edible alcoholic treats couldn’t be easier, and the flavor combinations are wide open. Broncos fans, orange Gatorade plus vodka is for you. Panthers? Blue Gatorade and white rum. Get creative.

Let’s stay unaffiliated team-wise and go with lemon-lime. Here’s our recipe for 12 small shots:

Add 1 1/3 cups Gatorade to a small sauce pan, and sprinkle 2 packs of unflavored gelatin on top. Let sit for about a minute, without heat. Then turn the heat on low, and stir until the gelatin dissolves. Take off the heat and add 2/3 cup tequila. Stir that up, then pour into your mold, stick it in the fridge, and in 3 to 4 hours, you’ve got shots!

To chill the Jell-O shots, we like these silicone ice cube trays—they’re a nice size for a single portion, and the rubbery molds are super easy to work with. But feel free to use teeny plastic cups, normal ice cube trays, whatever works for you. Or make them in one big, flat sheet and then cut to size.

For other flavors, use the same ratio: 2 packs gelatin, 1 1/3 cup Gatorade, 2/3 cup booze. (NOTE: If you try to make this too boozy, it won’t jell properly. It will also be more than a little harsh going down.) We did orange with vodka and blue with rum, but feel free to experiment. Double, triple, or 10 times the recipe for as much as your party requires.