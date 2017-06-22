What to Wear Where: Beachcraft, Miami

Tom Colicchio’s Beachcraft (now open for breakfast, brunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday at 1 Hotel & Homes) is already drawing the beautiful crowds we’ve come to expect from Miami’s South Beach.

Which brings us to what to wear while filling up on all the pretty people-watching, Mediterranean-style tomato- and clam-topped flatbreads and Plymouth gin cocktails earning accolades from early reviews. Here's what we're going for—and going in.

FOR A BRUNCH DATE: On those late Sunday mornings, reach for a straw hat (sure to be of use while dining on the second-floor patio overlooking ever-bustling Collins Avenue) and walkable wedges (great after a pitcher of Almasy's Escape cocktails, blended with gin, Aperol, lemon and grapefruit).

Guys should opt for a weekender-style linen button-up, loafers and shorts-style swim trunks. This is South Beach on the weekend, after all. A trip out to the surf—likely inspired by razor clams, wild Gulf shrimp and group-friendly towers from the full raw bar—is inevitable.

FOR A DINNER DATE: We’re looking to the decor for our style inspiration. Go with crisp whites or neutral stripes. Once you hit the cocktail-friendly lobby, grab a Kiss My Burro (tequila, basil, lemon, honey-orange shrub syrup) and take it all in before ducking into the dining room, where wood, stone, bronze and lightly tanned leather play against live foliage from neighboring greenery Plant the Future.

Guys, opt for a natural fabric suit, and even ditch a few shirt buttons while you're at it.

BONUS TIP: A body-skimming caftan, dress or cover-up hides a multitude of dessert-related sins. (Keep this in mind when opting for the rose petal-topped, key lime custard-stuffed thousand-layer doughnut). Go with the flow in an infinitely cool silk maxi dress—say, this octopus print from local designer Ramona LaRue.

Beachcraft, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-6700, 1hotels.com.

