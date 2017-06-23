This is What It Looks Like to Climb the Eiffel Tower Without Ropes

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.

The sights from the top of the Eiffel Tower can't be beat—anyone who has trekked the 1,710 stairs knows that. As it turns out, there's an even better view, but there aren't many who would dare repeat the journey. James Kingston, a self-proclaimed "Adventurer and YouTuber," recently took a trip all the way to the top. And by "took a trip," I mean scale the outside of the structure with nothing more than his own limbs to keep him from falling.

He managed to complete the entire stunt unscathed, aside from a few hours (six, to be exact) of police questioning once they caught on to what he was up to. All in all, Kingston just had to agree to one slightly strange request: not to climb the landmark for at least another three years. Check out the footage from his climb above.

