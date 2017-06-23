Welcome Back to Good Burger, Home of the Good Burger

If there's one reason the Internet loves the new Tonight Show but our parents don't much care for it, it's because of moments like last night's Good Burger reunion. Jimmy Fallon reminisced about an old job working in fast food, which dissolved into a flashback at the famed burger joint from the quintessential sketch show for all '90s kids, All That.

Fallon welcomes us to Good Burger before being joined by Kel Mitchell's dimwitted character Ed who, as usual, goes a little too far in trying to please a customer. Announcer Steve Higgins and The Roots' Black Thought make appearances before the inevitable entrance of Kenan Thompson as a hungry construction worker.

Kenan and Kel's chemistry led to many memorable moments on the Nickelodeon sketch series, and even spawned an eponymous sitcom for the pair. The Good Burger sketches were later spun off into a 1997 movie of the same name, one of Nickelodeon's earliest forays into original theatrical content.

Thompson is now best known for his ongoing 12-year tenure on Saturday Night Live, while Mitchell has continued working in comedy, albeit less in the spotlight. The reunion comes at an all-too-critical moment. As the political races heat up and our country becomes divided, it's important we have Ed here to remind us that, indeed, I'm a dude, he's a dude, she's a dude, 'cause we're all dudes.

