This Week in Food News: Tempura Leaves, Mitten Flasks and a Breakfast So Dangerous You Have to Sign a Waiver

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Birthday Sushi Bear: A cupcake with a candle is nice on your birthday. But for those who prefer raw fish to sweets, we recommend the birthday sushi bear. A chef in Japan recently made one of raw salmon and fish roe (with a seaweed nose) and presented it to a Twitter-happy guest on her birthday. [Rocket News 24]

Fried Leaves: New Englanders welcome fall with leaf-peeping. Over in Osaka, you don't just admire the leaves, you deep fry them and eat them. A specialty in the region, maple leaf tempura uses leaves that are first cured in salt for over a year. That doesn’t change the fact that they’re still leaves. [Kotaku]

Pepperoni Pizza Bloody Mary: Two hangover cures mutate to form one—the pepperoni passion cocktail. Made by Domino’s Pizza and the London Cocktail Club for London Cocktail Week, the cocktail is made with vodka infused with Domino’s pepperoni, Domino’s tomato sauce and passion fruit puree. It’s garnished with a pepperoni, mozzarella and basil skewer. [Metro]

8,000-Calorie Breakfast: If you want to eat The Hibernator at the Bear Grills café in England, then you’ll have to sign a waiver first. The ginormous breakfast feast clocks in at seven pounds and 8,000 calories. Here’s what’s in it: eight strips of bacon, eight sausages, four hash browns, four fried eggs, a four-cheese omelet, four waffles, four pieces of toast, four pieces of fried bread, four slices of black pudding, two ladles of beans, tomatoes, mushrooms, fries and, to wash it down, a two-pint milkshake. [Daily Mail]

Mitten Flasks: Finally, a reason to look forward to winter. This 3-ounce flask comes inside a bright red wooly mitten with a bite valve in the thumb for easy sipping. Because adults who suck their thumbs are less embarrassing than ones who drink in public. [Huffington Post]

