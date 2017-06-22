This Week in Food News: Fish Stick Pizza, Cheesecake Sandwiches and a Baked Bean Superhero

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Captain Beany’s Bean Museum: British baked bean obsessive Barry Kirk (a.k.a. Captain Beany when he’s dressed in his bean-themed superhero outfit) loves Heinz Baked Beans. He loves them so much that he spent $15,000 to turn his home into a baked bean museum filled with baked bean memorabilia. Does his name sound familiar? You might have heard of him 30 years ago when he set the record for longest time spent in a bean bath. [NY Daily News]

Fish Stick Pizza: Apparently Domino’s has handed over the creative reins to a 5-year-old, because Domino China’s latest offering is pizza covered in fish-shaped fish sticks. The first-grader’s dream pie is being sold as a Chinese New Year special because fish are thought to be good luck. [Brand Eating]

Cheesecake Sandwich: Katz’s Deli in New York City is offering a new, ultra-efficient way to ingest as many calories as possible. The cheesecake sandwich is a slice of cheesecake topped with chocolate and strawberry coulis and crushed Oreos, sandwiched between two slices of brioche. Just what you want after finishing one of the deli’s famously massive pastrami monstrosities. [Metro]

Japan’s Real Chocolate Mine: The Isetan department store in Shinjuku, Japan, is offering couples the chance to strike it rich (sugar-wise) at an actual chocolate mine. The mine is miniature, but it is real. From what we can tell from video footage, customers don protective lab coats and hardhats (watch out for falling nougat), then chip away at the chocolate mountain. [Rocket News 24]

Waffle Bowls: The newest food trend in Japan is the DIY edible waffle bowl. Made fresh at home in a gadget that specifically makes waffle bowls (or, really, bowls out of whatever you have around—bread, noodle batter, etc.) the crispy bowls can be filled with anything you want, from stir-fry to ice cream. We smell a new George Foreman endorsement over here in the States! [Rocket News 24]

