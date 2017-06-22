We Throw Away So Much Food, This Guy Gained 10 Pounds Eating Other People’s Trash

Canadian filmmakers Grant Baldwin and Jen Rustemeyer wanted to prove a point: Knowing how much of the world’s food supply goes to waste, they set out to survive for six months on nothing but food that would otherwise be wasted. What surprised even them, however, was just how much food they were able to find: so much that Baldwin says he gained ten pounds during their experiment.

“I'm pretty sure that people think that we're eating food scraps, scrapings off people's plates," Rustemeyer told Business Insider. “If they could see the quality of the food that we find and the amount—we've been eating pretty well.” Baldwin, with his weight gain, was certainly doing fine for himself. Though he attributes the extra pounds in part to eating “more processed food,” he also said it stemmed from not wanting to re-waste food they had saved. “The race is not trying to find food,” he said. “It's trying to not waste it again.”

Throughout their six month project, the duo claim they rescued over $20,000 worth of discarded food—so much that they were inviting friends over to help them get through it all. It really hammers home just how much food we waste. It also makes me curious about whether any of my friends have ever served me food they’ve recovered from the trash. But the first point, that’s the more important one.

The final documentary, Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story, can currently be viewed online. Grab some popcorn and Milk Duds out of the trash and give it a watch. Actually, I wouldn’t blame you if you leave the Milk Duds in the trash.

