Watch a Tiny Hamster’s Tiny 4th of July BBQ Celebration and Pool Party

What’s Tiny Hamster doing for the Fourth of July holiday? I thought you’d never ask.

For those unfamiliar with the Internet, one, you’re on it right now, and two, Tiny Hamster captured the world’s attention in 2014 by eating a tiny burrito. Far from a random success story, Tiny Hamster came from the minds at creative content company, Denizen, which quickly pounced on that initial success. After feeding Tiny Hamster all sorts of other tiny meals Denizen secured the miniature mammal a book deal with Simon & Schuster.

But Tiny Hamster has not let all that success go to his head (probably because his brain is like the size of a peanut), and he still finds time to hang out with his friends – a rabbit, a hedgehog and a Guinea pig. Oh yeah, and a random bearded guy.

The animals’ Independence Day feast includes some tiny veggie kabobs and mini burgers, cooked up on a miniature grill made out of an Altoids tin

Yes, it’s Monday, so you still have many days to go before our human holiday weekend gets into full swing, but if you want to get to Friday 102 seconds faster, watching Tiny Hamster’s Tiny BBQ is an excellent way to do it.

Related: You Deserve a Break So Look at This Bartending Hamster Serve Tiny Bottles of Alcohol

Sheep Cafés Are the Real Animal Cafés You've Been Waiting for

This Pop-Up Wants to Serve Your Dog a Holistic 5-Course Meal