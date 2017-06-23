Watch a Rat Drag a Slice of Pizza Down Stairs in a New York City Subway Station

In what may be the most New York video on YouTube, a rat tries to drag a whole slice of pizza down stairs in a New York City subway station. The job is too big for the rat, as the rodent gives up and scurries away after just a few steps. Or maybe it became self-conscious when it realized the camera was rolling (“Rats!” it exclaimed).

No word on whether any human or other animal ate the slice afterwards — because that seems like something that could happen in New York, too.

This piece originally appeared on Time.com.

Related: Cilantro and 3 More Foods to Avoid This Week

Should I Eat Hot Dogs?

Now You Can Get Table Service at McDonald’s