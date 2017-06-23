Watch Kids Try Dinners from Around the World

Kids are notoriously picky eaters. The good news is that most of them grow out of it. The bad news is that only leaves us a short window during which to mock them for their unrefined palates.

In that spirt (kind of), the video team over at Watch Cut decided to give American kids different common dinners from around the world and film their reactions. Things started innocently enough, with a meal from that far-off land of our 50th state, Hawaii. From there, hopefully the kids packed their passports, as their culinary journey continued to Colombia, Russia, Spain, Israel and China.

In general, the results are about what you’d expect: Kids will say the darnedest things – especially if you give them fish eyeballs. As far as whether it reveals anything? I mean, I’m 36 years old and I still think baba ghanoush is “the bane of my existence,” as one kid says. Right on, dude. Let’s go see if we can find a YouTube video where they’re giving out ice cream.

