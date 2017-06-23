Watch a Corgi Puppy Battle a Tiny Pumpkin

As I pondered this adorable video of an 8 or 9-week-old corgi puppy freaking out over a tiny pumpkin, I considered writing some nonsense about how this dog represents how we all feel about Halloween or whatever, but then I realized, this year, that’s just not the case.

First, in 2015, Halloween falls on a Saturday. That’s just a win-win for everyone. If you’re the kind of person who likes to go out and party their sexy-costumed face off, this is a perfect year to do it. If you’re the kind of person who thinks wearing costumes should stop around the age of eight, you can avoid everyone by hiding in your house all day with the lights out. If you’re a parent, you have all Sunday to recoup from trick-or-treating.

Second, costume ideas abound this year. There’s an election coming up. There’s a pizza rat. I’m pretty sure there are some Star Wars trailers going around. What more do you need?

So instead, let’s just take this video for what it is: A naïve little puppy who has never seen an orange squash before. There are certainly worse ways to spend a Monday than watching that.

Related: You Deserve a Break, So Look at This Bartending Hamster Serving Tiny Drinks

Cat Marshmallows, the Cutest Addition to Your Drink

Cat Cafés? Try Owl Cafés Where You Can Live Out Your Harry Potter Fantasy