Watch This: 6 Simple Sugar Lifehacks That Go Beyond Sweetening

Sugar has gotten a bad rap recently, but apparently the granulated sweetener can do more than just fuel America’s obesity epidemic.

The people over at YouTube’s HouseholdHacker – who have previously hacked things like vinegar and microwaves – took a look at six different ways to use sugar beyond its classic culinary applications. Turns out sugar not only has other uses in the kitchen, helping to preserve baked goods and cheese, but can also be used outdoors for things like boosting your garden.

The video has racked up a pretty solid 157,000 views just a couple days. Though that still leaves it with over 575 million less views than the video for Maroon 5’s “Sugar.” Whatever. The kids can have their pop music. I’ll take my sugar lifehacks.

