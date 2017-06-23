Waste 3 Minutes Watching a Millennium Falcon Cake Get Made from Start to Finish

With Star Wars: Episode VII only about six weeks away, people are going Star Wars crazy.

Just a couple days ago, we saw a new Star Wars Death Star Waffle Maker. But true fans of both Star Wars and the culinary arts know it takes more than pouring batter into a waffle iron to prove your diehard affection for the most beloved movie franchise of all time. (Sorry, 2 Fast 2 Furious.) Plus, the Death Star? What are you? An Empire sympathizer?

If you really want to go all out, learn from Sarah Strain, who created a crazy intense Millennium Falcon cake. Who knows how long it took her to put it together in real time, but thankfully she put a time-lapse of the project up on YouTube, distilling down hours of work to just under three minutes.

Now if only we could speed up the next six weeks that fast, we’d be able to put all this craziness behind us.

[h/t Grub Street]

