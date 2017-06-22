This piece originally appeared on Fix.com.

Just because the cold weather is upon us and winter has arrived does not mean we should be turning our backs on crafting delicious cocktails. Whether you are hosting a party and need the perfect punch, or you are looking for a toasty beverage to warm you up on a cold night, we have got the recipes you need.

If you are interested in finding new ways to spice up your coffee, change up your cider, or reinvent your cocoa, or if you are simply looking for a new twist on a classic Toddy, then look no further. These nine easy-to-follow recipes are the little bit of warm relief you will need to survive these cold-weather months.

These recipes will set you up for bartending success. They lay out the ingredients required, the manner in which you will assemble them, the glassware you’ll serve your creations in, and, of course, the garnishes to top them off. There is no need to venture out into the cold to get your winter cocktail fix. You can assemble and enjoy these cocktails in the comfort and warmth of your own home.

There is something about curling up with a delicious cocktail inspired entirely by being toasty on an otherwise frigid evening. Cold-weather blues are no match for these. Stay warm and toasty this winter season with these comforting cold-weather cocktails.

