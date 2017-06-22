Want to Live Longer? Bring on the Hot Sauce

Looking for a reason to justify that buffalo wing addiction? In a recent study in China, people who ate spicy food every single day had a lower risk of death than people who ate spicy foods less than once a week.

The long-term study conducted by researchers at the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences looked at 500,000 participants in the China Kadoorie Biobank and concluded that daily intake of spicy food could drop your risk of death by 14 percent. Though the study doesn’t prove causation, according to Food Navigator, the results lend credence to research that has linked capsaicin, the main active compound in chile peppers, to an array of possible health benefits.

The research also seems to show that the more spicy stuff you eat, the better. Even people who ate spicy foods just once or twice a week showed a 10 percent reduced risk of death when compared to people who stayed away from spice. The primary spice that people consumed in the study was chile pepper, and the researchers found that fresh chiles had the strongest effect. So it sounds like an exclusively habanero diet could practically make you immortal.

Sadly, the study also found that alcohol consumption might limit any positive effects, being that the association between spice and longevity was stronger for those who didn’t drink. Turns out going to Hooters wasn’t such a good idea after all.

Here are some spicy recipes to get you started on your newfound lease on life.

