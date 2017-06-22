‘Uber for Helicopters’ Taking Advantage of Pope’s Visit to NYC with Special Deal

Pope Francis’s visit to the U.S. is more than just a chance for Catholics to catch a glimpse of the leader of the church; it’s a great business opportunity, too! At least that’s what the start-up BLADE is thinking.

Described as an “Uber for helicopters,” BLADE allows people to book helicopter travel through an app on their phone. Realizing that Manhattan traffic, which is already a workday nightmare, will probably be a complete mess as the pope tours the city tomorrow, the company has announced they’ll be offering special crosstown helicopter trips, helping commuters avoid all that chaos for just $95 a pop.

“Due to popular demand BLADE will be offering flights between the West Side and the East Side of Manhattan during morning and evening rush hour time periods,” the brand said in an email according to Fortune. “We look forward to seeing you Friday and helping you beat the impending gridlock.”

Once booked, high-flying commuters can sit back and enjoy a five- to eight-minute ride that will take them along Manhattan’s waterfront, literally circumventing the madness caused by the simultaneous visits of both the pope and the president. Whether you think the timesaver is worth the price of admission probably depends on the size of your corporate expense account.

Still, even if the promotion isn’t a boon for business, it’s still a good marketing gimmick. It’s not every day you get to boast that your company can help fly people around that pesky, traffic-causing Pope.

Related: Should You Become an Uber Driver?

Chefs Make Better Food When They Can See Their Customers

Uber is Expanding With UberFresh Food Delivery Service