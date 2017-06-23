Turn a Baby Doll Into a Giant Flask in the Comfort of Your Own Home

Still lamenting the failure of this February Kickstarter for “Cool Baby”—the 36-ounce alcohol-concealing container designed to look like a baby in a BabyBjörn so you could semi-conspicuously drink in public? That project fell a remarkable $50,000 short of his funding goal—possibly in part because it’s just as easy to make a baby flask yourself.

Yes, if you must booze out of a container shaped like a baby, just head on over to Instructables where you can get all the step-by-step instructions you need to turn your doll into a drinking machine. The list of necessary supplies is surprisingly short: doll, hydration bladder, baby carrier, drill and knife. The nine-step process seems pretty straightforward—as long as you have no reservations about driving a drill through a baby doll’s forehead.

The design appears to be endorsed by the Instructables team (they created an official video of how to make it), so you know the project is of the utmost quality. Originally published back in April, you can also find a few success stories from people who made their own “baby flask” and then posted pics in the comments.

So what are you waiting for? Go out there and learn what it feels like to be a dad! Or if you’re already a dad, go create a new child you’re sure to love even more than any of your existing ones.