You Haven't Lived Until You've Seen Norway's Fjords from This Incredible Platform

© JARLE WAEHLER AND EIVIND NYGAARD / CODE
Erika Owen
June 22, 2017

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.

All acrophobiacs aside, you shouldn't go through life without taking in Norway's fjords from the new spectacular platform that's opening up to the public this summer. The platform itself is nestled right above a cliff, thousands of feet from the ground. If you're looking for incredible views of the fjord- and forest-covered countryside, add this to your tourist attraction bucket list.

Code—a Norwegian architecture firm that won a competition to design this platform—added walkways running alongside and underneath the actual podium, which is located at Utsikten (one of the country main tourist routes). 

