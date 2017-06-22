You Haven't Lived Until You've Seen Norway's Fjords from This Incredible Platform

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.

All acrophobiacs aside, you shouldn't go through life without taking in Norway's fjords from the new spectacular platform that's opening up to the public this summer. The platform itself is nestled right above a cliff, thousands of feet from the ground. If you're looking for incredible views of the fjord- and forest-covered countryside, add this to your tourist attraction bucket list.

Related: This Year’s Top Tourist Attractions

Code—a Norwegian architecture firm that won a competition to design this platform—added walkways running alongside and underneath the actual podium, which is located at Utsikten (one of the country main tourist routes).

Related: Everything You Need to Know About Planning a Cruise Vacation

The Next Great Honeymoon Destinations