Where To Travel Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Picking a vacation destination can be as simple as throwing a dart at a map of the globe or jumping on the next great deal that an airline has to offer. But if you're looking for something a little more, let's say, unconventional, try choosing your next winning destination based on your Zodiac sign.

Astrological personality traits can make or break a dream vacation. For example, what if you’re a well-organized Virgo traveling with a dreamy Gemini? Or heading on getaway with the two most stubborn signs—Leo and Taurus—and no one will budge on where to rent a villa? Or consider the Pisces who is yearning to wile away vacation days daydreaming near the water, but is stuck traveling with a Leo who is more concerned with snapping selfies?

We're here to help. This travel guide can help find the perfect destination for each astrological sign. Even if you don’t believe in astrology, we may offer some new ideas for your next vacation.

Thie piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.