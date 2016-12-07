Relive 'Westworld' at These 7 Destinations While You Wait for Season 2

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.

When “Westworld” premiered earlier this year, it was often described as a show to hold you over until “Game of Thrones” premiered.

But “Westworld” soon became its own gripping entity, complete with technical complications, lawlessness, and unexpected twists. For those who developed a new television show addiction this fall, we’ve got some bad news: The show likely won’t return to screens until 2018.

That means we’ve got well over a year until we find out what happens when robots develop consciousness, nobody is who they say they are and doctors start manipulating machines and killing people.

But the good news is that while you’re waiting for season two, you’ve got plenty of time to plan a “Westworld” pilgrimage. Here are seven very real locations where you can go to relive the drama of the dystopian desert.