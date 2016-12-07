Relive 'Westworld' at These 7 Destinations While You Wait for Season 2

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.

When “Westworld” premiered earlier this year, it was often described as a show to hold you over until “Game of Thrones” premiered.

But “Westworld” soon became its own gripping entity, complete with technical complications, lawlessness, and unexpected twists. For those who developed a new television show addiction this fall, we’ve got some bad news: The show likely won’t return to screens until 2018.

That means we’ve got well over a year until we find out what happens when robots develop consciousness, nobody is who they say they are and doctors start manipulating machines and killing people.

But the good news is that while you’re waiting for season two, you’ve got plenty of time to plan a “Westworld” pilgrimage. Here are seven very real locations where you can go to relive the drama of the dystopian desert.

Monument Valley, Arizona

Monument Valley played backdrop for the horseback riding excursions Dolores and Teddy went on. The area lies within the Navajo Nation Reservation and has been filmed in many famous movies like “Stagecoach,” “2001: A Space Odyssey,” and “Forrest Gump.”

Moab, Utah

For those looking to go on an expansive tour of “Westworld” filming locations, choose Moab as a base point. It’s just a 25-minute drive from Castle Valley, the plateau-covered landscape where many of the show’s overhead shots were captured. Fisher Valley, where characters roamed and shot whatever they pleased, is not far, either.

Paramount Ranch in Newhall, California

Paramount Studios bought this ranch in 1923 and since it has been used for filming everything from “The X-Files” to “Weeds.” Now, it’s owned by the National Park Service and contains miles of hiking and bike paths for those who are eager to go behind the scenes of “Westworld.”

Dead Horse Point State Park in Moab, Utah

Dead Horse Point is featured in the show as the backdrop for the park. Those sweeping shots that showcase the entire expanse of the park were filmed here, as were some of the most memorable shots with the ever-mysterious Man in Black.

Santa Clarita, California

The set for “Westworld” was built at Melody Ranch in Santa Clarita. The 22-acre ranch is a pretty famous filming location and has also been featured in westerns like ”Deadwood.” There’s a museum on-set and tours available for anybody who wants to climb around an old western set.

Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California

The futuristic Westworld building is actually the Pacific Design Center right in Los Angeles. Thanks to some tricky camera work, the building appears like it’s smack in the middle of a western dystopia. It was built in 1975 and now serves as a multi-functional space for Wolfgang Puck restaurants, international showrooms and a branch of the Museum of Contemporary Art.

Filmore & Western Railroad in Filmore, California

Guests to Westworld arrive at the park by locomotive. Relive their entrances at this old timey railroad station. And to truly relive the “Westworld” experience, the railway offers themed rides, including a western-themed murder mystery dinner.

