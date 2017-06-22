Wanted: Japan Hiring Six Ninjas To Promote Tourism

If you’ve ever dreamed of being a ninja, you now have a shot. Japan's Aichi region has placed an advertisement to hire six full-time ninjas as part of their efforts to attract more tourists. According to the Aichi Prefecture’s wanted ad, potential applicants need to have both fitness and acrobatic skills, an ability to dance and perform backward handsprings, and, of course, a mastery of throwing metal stars.

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.

While traditional ninjas were required to stay out of the limelight and live a life of anonymity, this position presents a reversal, as those selected for the job must pose for photographs with tourists and “enjoy being under the spotlight even though he or she is a secretive ninja.”

The unique position is not just open to locals; foreigners are encouraged to apply. “Those who want to work as a ninja in Aichi prefecture from overseas, you can apply for the ninja audition by sending resume (photo required) via e-mail,” it said on the local government’s Facebook page. “The first screening is documentary examination, and final is audition (interview and demonstration of your performance).”

Act fast, though, the deadline for applications is March 22. If you’re one of the lucky few chosen, you’ll be paid 180,000 yen ($1,600) per month, with a one-year contract following a month’s training in April.

