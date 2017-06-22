Here's How the New Uber App Update Can Track Your Location

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.

A new update to Uber allows the ride-hailing app to track your location after your trip is finished.

Uber previously only tracked GPS location when a ride was in the foreground. Now, the app collects background data to see users' location when the app is in the background for up to five minutes after the end of a trip, according to Uber.

The app is not constantly collecting GPS data in the background, however, after those five minutes are through, and the change is intended to prevent driver fraud, according to an Uber spokesperson.

“We're always thinking about ways we can improve the rider experience, from sharpening our ETA estimates to identifying the best pick up location on any given street,” the company said in a statement. “Location is at the heart of the Uber experience, and we're asking riders to provide us with more information to achieve these goals.”

Users can turn off this new feature by switching off location services for the app under their settings menu, and then toggle it back on when they want to request a ride.

Uber users have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the new policy, arguing that there should be an option to only allow location services when using the app.

I will not give up my privacy to make your company better, uninstalling uber https://t.co/lYo4w97H3E — Mike Nakhimovich (@friendlyMikhail) November 29, 2016

. What was @uber thinking when they decided to limit privacy controls over location data? pic.twitter.com/YbOPvpW8Y6 — Trevin Chow (@trevin) November 30, 2016

News of the privacy change comes as Uber has continued to move toward a reliance on artificial intelligence. The company acquired the A.I. start-up Geometric Intelligence, the New York Times reported Monday. The acquisition follows on the heels of Uber's efforts to establish fleets of self-driving cars that rely on GPS data.

This story has been updated with comment from Uber.

