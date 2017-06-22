Good News! You Can Fly with Your Thanksgiving Turkey

Live turkeys may not be the best at flying, but butchered turkeys will soar the friendly skies as we head into Thanksgiving.

The TSA has just released an informative and unexpectedly humorous blog post about this season's travel regulations and your holiday bird has officially made the cut.

"You can pack them in your carry-on or checked bags," the agency announced. "If you have a live turkey, you’ll need to contact your airline about their guidelines and possible restrictions."

For those one-upping the rest of us with a turducken, the poultry-excessive dish is also accepted onboard.

"Your delicious turducken can be packed in both carry-on and checked bags... Turduckens can [also] be packed in dry ice for carry-on and checked bags. If you pack your turducken in regular ice, remember that the ice must be completely frozen when going through the checkpoint in order to adhere to the 3-1-1 rules for liquids, gels and aerosols," the website advises. "And last but not least, odds are a turducken in a cooler (or shipping box) might exceed your airline's carry-on size allowance, so make sure you check with them before you go to the airport."

We're not quite sure what type of person may travel with a Thanksgiving turkey, but if it's worth the packing and schlepping, we absolutely want a bite.