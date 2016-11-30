America's Most Romantic Winter Destinations

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.

“When we venture out to the wide, open plains and drive up the mountains, it feels like we’re the only ones there,” says Dan Warner, reflecting on the appeal of Jackson, WY. The L.A.-based COO of Atlas Digital production company and his wife vacationed there winters ago and returned again for a romantic, kid-free getaway.

Blame it on the cold weather or all that holiday cheer, but there’s something about winter that gives us the itch to escape with that special someone. Yet with many traveling this time of year, the challenge can be finding a place to steal away from the crowds. Thankfully, we turned up plentiful options for secluded and romantic winter getaways like Jackson.

Couples can snowshoe through New England’s quiet mountain trails before cozying up in front of a crackling fire at a luxurious country estate. Or watch the winter storms whip up the crashing surf from a warm, inviting inn high above Oregon’s rocky coast.

Of course, romance doesn’t require chilly weather to get the sparks flying. Biking along the shores of Amelia Island, FL, might be more your speed, or wine tasting in picturesque Texas Hill Country. And you can indulge urban holiday fantasies by stealing a kiss on the Brooklyn Bridge and holing up at New York’s NoMad Hotel, where rooms come with claw-foot tubs. Chef Daniel Humm’s sexy downstairs restaurant serves decadent dishes to couples on mohair banquettes.

Whatever your ideal setting, read on to find the perfect romantic winter destination for you two.