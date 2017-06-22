New Interactive Map Lets You Explore Thousands of New York City Landmarks

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.

Taking in New York City’s vast history can be overwhelming. That’s why The Landmarks Preservation Commission unveiled a new interactive map this week that allows users to virtually explore over 33,000 landmarks across all five boroughs.

Called Discover NYC Landmarks, the web-based map provides information on specific buildings and neighborhoods, historic pictures, and more. Users can select certain points in an area to learn fun facts about a given site including who constructed the building and when. For those with a specific search in mind, there’s the ability to type in landmarks or type in an address and see historically significant buildings nearby. The map also includes locations that are up for consideration by the LPC.

"Now anyone can easily find a wealth of information about our city’s designated landmarks on one convenient online map," LPC chair Meenakshi Srinivasan said in a statement. "The launch of this map is a key milestone in our efforts to ensure that all New Yorkers have the history of our city at their fingertips."

