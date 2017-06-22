These Are the Most Instagrammed Cities Around the World

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.

New York, the city that never sleeps, also apparently never stops snapping and posting pictures—at least according to Instagram.

The Big Apple steals the top spot for most-Instagrammed city of the year based on geotag data from the social media platform, followed by London, Moscow, São Paulo, and—sitting pretty in fifth place—Paris, City of Light, of course. It must be all those iconic yellow cabs and lit-up skyscrapers.

Rounding out the top ten cities are Los Angeles, Saint Petersburg, Rio de Janeiro, Istanbul, and Jakarta, all cities beloved by travelers for their unique attractions (and distinctive architecture and natural wonders, from L.A.’s beaches to Rio’s patterned boardwalks).

In the United States, Chicago, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Miami, San Diego, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and Houston fill out the most popular cities for snap-happy social media users to post from.

As for specific locations or attractions that gather the most geotags? Disney Theme Parks and Universal Studios Theme Parks around the world give both plentiful thrills and photo memories, followed by New York City’s Central Park, Times Square, and the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Here are the top 15:

1. Disney Theme Parks (global)

2. Universal Studios Theme Parks (global)

3. Central Park (NYC)

4. Times Square, New York City

5. Eiffel Tower (Paris)

6. Louvre Museum (Paris)

7. Las Vegas Strip (Las Vegas)

8. Santa Monica Pier (LA)

9. Brooklyn Bridge (NYC)

10. ВДНХ / Vystavka Dostizheniy Narodnogo Khozyaystva (Moscow)

11. Siam Paragon (Bangkok)

12. Colosseum (Rome)

13. Madison Square Garden (NYC)

14. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

15. Tower Bridge (London)

It's a veritable power ranking of tourist attractions.

