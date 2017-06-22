A Look Inside the Coming Titanic II, a Perfect Re-creation of the Original

Aligning yourself with the second highest-grossing movie of all time is a smart marketing move. Aligning yourself with the most famous ship disaster in history? Maybe not quite as bright a move. Australian nickel magnate (there are still nickel magnates!) Clive Palmer has been planning to take advantage of the public's fascination with the Titanic a precise re-creation of the the sunken ship since 2013. And while news had all but dried up about the ship, leading some to speculate that the project was a no-go, last month a spokesman for Palmer told the Belfast Telegraph that Titanic II would be ready for its maiden voyage from Jiangsu, China to Dubai in 2018—two years later than initially expected.

Although the ship will have a distinct turn-of-the-19th-century feel with ornate woodwork, an old-fashioned gym and even a re-creation of the original Titanic’s Marconi room, which let passengers send telegraph messages, its designers are doing their best to avoid an experience too similar to the last Titanic trip by more than doubling the number of life boats. The only other differences in construction, though, will be the ship’s width and a welded hull instead of a riveted one.

Tickets for a trip haven’t been put on sale yet, but you can check out what the interior will look like in a detailed video, which, thankfully doesn’t include a Celine Dion soundtrack.

