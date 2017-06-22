World’s Biggest Lego Store Opens in London

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.

Lego has opened its U.K. flagship store, its biggest store to date, in London’s Leicester Square.

The new shop comes with a range of Lego-themed experiences customers can take advantage of for the very first time, including a new “Mosaic Maker” that lets you get a personalized mosaic of your face in just ten minutes.

The shop's theme includes inspiring children as “the builders of tomorrow,” the company said in the press release, and has a variety of hands-on activities to engage in like making your own custom Lego mini-figure with your choice of accessories.

You can even build a Minifigure Tower with the figures, which include talking characters like a royal guard, a policeman, Sherlock Homes, and Lester (the store’s new tea-drinking figurine and mascot).

Inside the massive shop, which covers more than two floors, visitors will also find a life-sized version of the London Underground tube carriage, the largest Lego in the store with 637,903 bricks in total.



©DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / Stringer / Getty Images

©Leon Neal/Getty Images



©Leon Neal/Getty Images

The store will also have sessions with Master Builders, who will share tips and tricks on building impressive Lego models.

“We want to inspire and develop children through creative play experiences—and this store is all about that,” said John Goodwin, executive vice president and CFO of Lego Group, in a statement.

Related: The Best Places to Travel in January

The Best Places to Spend New Years

The Best Free Things to Do in Las Vegas