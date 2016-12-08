2016's Ice Hotel Is Open For Business and It Looks Awesome

200 kilometers north of the arctic circle in the tiny village of Jukkasjärvi, Sweden (population 548) you’ll find one of the most impressive works of hotel architecture anywhere on Earth. But until this year it was only available for a few months at a time. Sweden’s ICEHOTEL has been tough to experience—until this year the hotel only stayed open a few months out of the year for the obvious reason that ice melts. But this year ICEHOTEL launched its year-round ICEHOTEL 365 thanks to a solar-powered refrigeration system that keeps a portion of the hotel at negative five degrees Celsius at all times.

And while the hotel does feature “warm rooms” that have things like “beds” and “heaters” we’re just going to go ahead and say it: They’re for sissies. If you’re going to stay at a place called ICEHOTEL you better be sleeping on some ice. And every year the best of that ice can be found in the hotel’s art suites—meticulously carved habitable sculptures made by artists from all over the world. 

 

 

1 of 10 © Asaf Kliger / Ice Hotel

The 2016 ICEHOTEL

Click through for a look at this year’s best and head over here if you’re ready to book yourself a stay in the cold of Northern Sweden.

2 of 10 © Asaf Kliger / Ice Hotel

Cairn Forest Suite

3 of 10 © Asaf Kliger / Ice Hotel

Momos Suite

4 of 10 © Asaf Kliger / Ice Hotel

Power of Love Suite

5 of 10 © Asaf Kliger / Ice Hotel

Elephant In The Room Suite

6 of 10 © Asaf Kliger / Ice Hotel

Under The Arctic Skin Suite

7 of 10 © Asaf Kliger / Ice Hotel

Counting Sheep Suite

8 of 10 © Asaf Kliger / Ice Hotel

Live Your Time Suite

9 of 10 © Asaf Kliger / Ice Hotel

Love Capsule Suite

10 of 10 © Asaf Kliger / Ice Hotel

X, Y & Z Suite

