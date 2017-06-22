Hundreds of Adorable Canines Will Be Staying at This Hotel for the Westminster Dog Show

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.

This year marks the 140th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which will take place on Monday, February 15th and 16th. Playing host to hundreds of competing canines is the New York City’s Hotel Pennsylvania, which will be providing quite the list of luxury amenities—for dogs.

The hotel is offering various canine-themed services and events, such as “pup-tual” wedding ceremonies; the annual star-studded New York Pet Fashion Show; the “Room to Groom S’paw” (which happens to be the largest doggie spa in all of New York—yes, there is more than one doggie spa in New York); an exclusive on-site doggie concierge; and a welcome package with treats for all Hotel Pennsylvania guests.

All dog show events will take place either at Madison Square Garden—directly across from Hotel Pennsylvania—or at Piers 92/94 where the Westminster Kennel Club has arranged exclusive shuttle bus service.

