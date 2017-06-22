How to Eat Politely Anywhere in the World

Do you know how to tip in Hungary? Do you know how to cut your potatoes in Germany? Do you know which utensil to eat with in Thailand? Thanks to some helpful graphics from British company Restaurant Choice now you can.

These illustrations offer a lot of helpful information for very common issues and some issues that are definitely a little more obscure. In Mexico, for example, it’s polite to decide in advance how you're going to handle the bill so that you don't go through the whole "I'll take this" song and dance, while in France offering splitting the bill is basically half-assing it.

Check out the whole graphic below for some more tips that might surprise you.