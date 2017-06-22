Google’s New “Plan A Trip” Feature Is Changing the Way You Search

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.

Google is never one to miss a beat. To keep up with the trend in smartphone usage over traditional desktop searches, the company has unveiled a brand new redesign that makes it easier to research, plan, and book a trip all within a few clicks. Let us explain how this is different and why this is kind of a big deal.

Let’s kick it off with an example: In the Google search bar on your smartphone, try typing in following keywords: “Where to go in Scotland” or “Scotland Destinations.” The keywords “where to go” or “destinations” are important. If you scroll down a bit you’ll find “Scotland” related tabs including “Destinations” and “Points of Interest.”

This is where it gets exciting.

Let’s say you want to get some intel on Scotland’s capital city Edinburgh. When you click on the “Edinburgh” tab under “Destinations,” Google will then do what Google does best and cull together all Edinburgh-related content. The major difference now includes flight and hotel information as well as nearby restaurants, top sites, and weather. It will even give you the total flight time, depending on where you’re traveling from, as well as peak travel times and climate information.

If you scroll down a bit further, you can find relevant videos about your destination. Perhaps the biggest, baddest and most notable change here is the “Plan a Trip” feature in which the user can actually book airfare and make hotel reservations all within the span of a few clicks. Your search for booking airfare is customized to reflect the number of stops, airlines, cabin class, and flight times. Edinburgh, here we come.

