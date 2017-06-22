How to Stay in England’s Most Luxurious Treehouse

This post originally appeared on Travel + Leisure

For those who like the idea of sleeping outdoors but hate roughing it, a luxury treehouse has opened in England to serve your exact needs.

The Woodman’s Treehouse in Dorset is a two-story suite nestled into a canopy of oak trees that opened to visitors earlier this year.

The $187,000 treehouse is perched on stilts and sits 30 feet above the ground. The space, designed by architecture firm Brownlie Ernst and Marx, is filled with natural light and wood panels. The entire building is meant to blend into the surrounding forest, but the amenities keep it a luxe experience.

There’s a rooftop sauna, hot tub, stainless steel slide and even a pizza oven. Guests enter the treehouse via gangway and arrive in a mudroom. The building contains a bedroom, bathroom, full kitchen and indoor lounge area.The ceiling of the bedroom allows guests an unobstructed view of the tree canopy above them while they sleep.

The treehouse was designed as a living part of its environment. Although it wraps around an oak tree, the treehouse does not touch it. Water can still roll down the tree and wildlife can still take up residence around it. As it ages, the treehouse’s unvarnished wood will eventually turn silver and begin to blend into its surroundings.

The treehouse is part of Crafty Camping, an adults-only glamping site in the woods outside of Dorset. Other accommodations at the site include yurts, teepees and shepherds huts. Guests looking for something to do can also opt to take woodworking classes onsite.

One night at the Woodman’s Treehouse will set you back £390 (about $485). There’s a minimum two-night stay for weekdays and three nights for weekends.

The treehouse is currently sold out through the end of the year.

Related: The Best Places to Travel in January

The Best Places to Spend New Years

The Best Free Things to Do in Las Vegas