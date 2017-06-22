Delta Is Thinking About Bringing Back Free Meals

Unless you are one of the fortunate few that gets a truly luxe flying experience, air travel is probably not something you’re excited about. Airlines have regularly made the list of most hated industries in America for years. And those opinions have a lot do with a feeling that airlines are slowly sucking all the enjoyable aspects out of the flight experience, leaving travellers feeling less pampered and more herded as they go from airport to airport. And the recent news of United’s new “basic economy” fare, which, amongst other things, does not include access to overhead bin space hasn’t helped the situation. But Delta, itself not always a customer favorite, is doing something few airlines have tried in recent years—bringing a perk back. And that perk is big one: real meals.

We’re in our early 30s and we barely remember a time when domestic flights included a meal. A New York Times article found in-flight meals disappearing as early as 2001. But for its transcontinental flights between New York and both Los Angeles and San Francisco, Delta has been experimenting with complimentary food offerings beyond unopenable bags of pretzels. According to CNN meal options include a honey maple breakfast sandwich in the morning and a smoked turkey or whole grain veggie wrap in the afternoon. Delta said that following the testing, which ends on December 15 (sorry holiday travellers), the company will decide whether or not complimentary meals will become standard on cross-country flights. We hope they do. We know free turkey wraps aren’t going to save the world, but sometimes it’s the little things. The mesquite smoked, thinly sliced little things.