Best Pizza in Chicago

From the thick and saucy deep dish most associated with Chicago to the thin and crispy tavern style, the Windy City may just be the best pizza city in the U.S. (New Yorkers, commence freak-out…now.) You can find virtually any form with any topping imaginable. Here is a selection of our favorite pizza joints in Chicago, whether you’re craving a buttery deep dish, chewy Neapolitan or crackling thin crust.

Owned and operated by third-generation Neapolitan Nella Grassano, Pizzeria da Nella is bringing a slice (literally) of Naples to Lincoln Park. Cooked quickly in a hand-tiled wood-burning oven, Grassano’s pizzas are both classic Italian and unexpectedly novel with pies like Tonno e Cipolla—tomato sauce, mozzarella, black olive, Genova tuna, onions and basil, or Mare & Monti—tomato sauce, mozzarella, baby shrimp, porcini mushrooms, olive oil and parsley.

1443 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

Roots Handmade Pizza in West Town touts Quad Cities–style pizza and a huge list of beers from around the Midwest. If you’re not familiar with the Quad Cities style, here’s the lowdown: a chewy, nutty crust made with malt is topped with a thin layer of spicy tomato sauce, toppings of your choice and a bit of cheese, then cut into strips. The golden exterior of the crust and the flavor of the malt make this style of pizza shine, so if you’ve never tried it, head to Roots and get acquainted.

1924 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

This Chicago-based chain has been churning out delicious Chicago-style tavern and deep-dish pizzas since 1923. With eight locations around the city and suburbs, they also ship out all-natural frozen pizzas to over 30 states. The flaky, crisp crust stands up to a heavy layer of toppings and fresh tomato sauce—never getting soggy, so you can take your time chowing down.

Various locations around Chicago

With the attitude of a dive bar but pizza worthy of gods, Pequod’s is a favorite of locals with a passion for pies. The thick, puffy crust is caramelized in a traditional deep-dish pan with lots of butter and layered with acidic tomato sauce, toppings of your choice and a ton of cheese. It’s one of the best in the city with a devoted cult-like following that will argue to no end that Pequod’s is the king of pizza.

2207 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

This family-owned restaurant in Ravenswood embodies the spirit of Italy in its foods, drinks and service. Their pizzas embrace Neapolitan traditions and you can taste the difference in their crust and top quality ingredients.

1769 W Sunnyside Ave, Chicago, IL 60640

Coalfire makes this list thanks to its bubbly, charred crusts, delicious, Italian-inspired toppings, and its 800-degree clean-burning coal oven. The Pepperoni & Whipped Ricotta is a favorite, featuring thick-cut pepperoni, garlic, and a smooth and tangy whipped ricotta. The chew and char of the crust are a great starting point for any selection of toppings, so feel free to let yourself go crazy.

1321 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60642

The Art of Pizza in Lakeview is the one pizza place we would recommend going meat free. Why? Because the stuffed vegetarian is the best pie on their menu. Loaded with mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato, broccoli and spinach, it’s flavorful, texturally appealing and super filling. If you’re going solo and not down for a whole pizza, grab a slice of what’s fresh.

3033 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

For a true taste of the simply perfect Chicago-style deep-dish pizza, you need to try Lou Malnati’s. Buttery crust, your favorite toppings and mozzarella cheese layered under a hefty portion of sweet and tangy tomato sauce. It’s a must for all levels of pizza connoisseurship.

Over 40 locations in and around Chicago.

Known for award-winning small-batch beers and New Haven–style pizzas, Piece serves up three varieties of awesome pizzas: red (tomato sauce and mozzarella), plain (extra tomato sauce, garlic, parmesan and olive oil) and white (olive oil, garlic and mozzarella). Load yours with toppings like spinach, clams, goat cheese, fresh tomatoes—even mashed potatoes.

1927 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Started by the grandson of one of the original founders of Gino’s East, Bartoli’s Pizzeria is serving up deep-dish and thin crust for the masses in Roscoe Village. Their specialty is the deep-dish spinach and cheese, where old-school tomato sauce with hints of oregano and basil sits atop a spinach and cheese mixture finished with slices of creamy fresh mozzarella.

1955 W Addison St, Chicago, IL 60613

In the heart of Downtown, this bustling Italian spot has great plates for sharing, artisanal salumi, house-made pasta and Neapolitan-style pizzas. The crusts are thin, fresh, and perfectly doughy while still having crisp edges. Topped with options like artichokes, smoked DOP provolone, veal meatballs, house-made ricotta and even duck prosciutto, the best part may just be that you can mix and match any two pizzas by the half. Can’t decide between the Vegetarina and Bianca? No problem: Get one pizza with half of each.

626 N State St, Chicago, IL 60654