If you have a large group of friends, family, or even strangers willing to share a meal, Cindy’s rooftop is one of the best places to grab dinner. The view over Millennium Park is unrivaled, the food comes family-style, the atmosphere is rambunctious, and the setting is sleek. Shrimp a la plancha, Mrs. R’s meatballs, and spring cavatelli are our top platter picks – but there’s hardly a way to do it wrong. As the sun goes down, the place gets even more beautiful, so time it right, and don’t forget to make a reservation.

Cindy’s

12 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60603