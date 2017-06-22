After dinner in PDX, head out to one of these coveted late night joints from campy tiki vibes to warm, log cabin venues to mod fusion to a chic, sweet French spot.

For over 10 years, this still-hip multifunctional spot with log cabin style décor and warm lighting showcases indie bands and live music. For food, think swanky diner with filling tacos, mac n’ cheese and fish and chips. For a hint of sweet, don’t miss the refreshing Ginger Ninja with vodka, limejuice and ginger.

This always-happening bar serves cocktails in mason jars and pints, like its famed ‘Hereafter’ with vodka, bourbon, lemon and ice tea in a 32oz. glass. For snacks, a hearty vegan menu (try the pretzel burger) is the way to go. If it rains, a garage door opens to reveal a sprawling covered patio, which, at nightfall provides a warmly lit fire. Bottoms up.

For the best views of Portland, look no further than Departures, the mod Asian fusion restaurant and lounge atop the Nines Hotel. Sit outside with a drink in hand and admire the stellar panoramic city views and mountains in the distance. NOTE: sunset visits provide optimal Instagram moments.

Beloved for its exotic, Polynesian décor (think neon signs, tiki torches and a campy, neon-painted 70’s style hula girls), Alibi has a list of those colorful, sugary tropical cocktails like rum-based Mai Tais and later, the moody turns to a buzzy-rowdy nightly karaoke party.

It’s true, this dark, brick-exposed Pearl District spot features a library of over 1,500 spirits from bourbons to single malts with a warm-hued, old school vibe. For a less sceney experience, nab a bar seat in the green-hued room, order a Sancerre and snack on popcorn and shrimp cocktail.

This relaxed East Side spot functions as a bar and music venue with vegan bar cuisine, like the saucy mug o’beans with soy curls, accompanied with cheap drinks and of course, craft cocktails galore. In stellar weather, the patio with its fire pit is the place to see and be seen.

The chic, peach-colored wallpaper takes center stage at this sweet, Euro-style bar along with seriously polished drinks from in-the-know bartenders who relish the art of the cocktail. In fact, there’s no menu so you pick your poison and they shake it to order.

With 99 beers on tap, this Southeast brew hall aptly titled Loyal Legion is a grand entry to Portland’s already bourgeoning drinks scene and an all-local menu of Olympia Provisions sausages.

