When you’ve finished eating and drinking your way through the Holy City, you need somewhere to rest your head. Charleston has a range of accommodations from chic boutique to downtown urban to traditionally classic and, of course, a myriad of B&Bs in historic homes with all the modern amenities and plenty of Southern hospitality.

Seek refuge in the confines of this stately, centrally located 18th-century hotel. The 64 rooms ooze with character—including four-poster mahogany beds, high ceilings, Audubon prints and antique pieces. Slip down to the hotel’s long-standing Peninsula Grill for Champagne and seafood in the shaded courtyard.

In the heart of Charleston, this luxe, upscale grand old inn entices with its near-perfect location, boutique shops and on-site spa. The spacious 435-rooms are dressed in gray, green and blue, and bathrooms include stunning Italian marble, soaking tubs and walk-in rain showers.

18-chic, simple rooms, bespoke cooking packages, and European breakfasts bring plenty of culinary devotees to this boutique hotel housed in a collection of 19th-century buildings. The second-floor, light-flooded Anson Suite is outfitted with heart pine floors and period millwork, and grants views of Charleston Harbor.

This cute 3-story inn along King Street incorporates bright rooms, large airy windows and working fireplaces. Its ideal location makes it the perfect locale for stellar shopping and dining. In the mornings, complimentary continental breakfast is a pleasant spread and, in the evenings, wine and cheese will help you unwind.

Steps from Waterfront Park in the old French Quarter, a mix of 84 rooms and suites bills itself as Charleston’s first “art hotel” with rotating exhibits and an artist-in-residence program. The 45 rooms (none of which are alike) have been renovated with fireplaces and boutique feather beds with Egyptian cotton linens. Retreat to the rooftop for cocktails, Low Country dining and panoramic views of Charleston’s Holy City.

The 250-year-old antebellum house functions as a bed and breakfast with 19 rooms spread between its main house and two carriage houses. John Rutledge’s (a signer of the Constitution) former home creates an elegant, romantic mix thanks to antiques, four-poster beds and Italian marble fireplaces.

The all-suite boutique hotel functions like a hip apartment building with modern-meets-historic touches like exposed brick, natural light and fully equipped kitchens. During the day, use a loaner bike and peddle around to see the sights. At night, attend the wine and cheese receptions and after, head up to the rooftop terrace for a spiked sweet tea.

Hidden in the city’s most coveted residential neighborhood, this South of Broad B&B (est. 1946) has the charming ambiance you crave— including individually decorated rooms, many with stained glass windows and fireplaces and traditional four-poster beds. The property is surrounded by live oaks, lush cherry red azaleas and a wraparound porch perfect for afternoon tea or finishing that book.

Check into one of the 41 guestrooms with original hardwood floors, antique reproduction furniture, oriental rugs, canopy beds and fireplaces. Outside, the gardens are perfect for evening wine sipping. Don’t miss the complimentary continental breakfast before you walk out into the historic cityscape.

