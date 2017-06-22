Best Burgers in the Twin Cities

The burger gods have been kind to the Twin Cities. They’ve given residents a plethora of choices, from the perfectly greasy and casual to the upscale, chef-driven masterpiece. And here we help you navigate the best of the best. Now you’ll know where to go when you find yourself in Minneapolis or St. Paul with those unmistakable pangs of burger-hunger. You can thank us later.

The Jucy Lucy at Matt’s Bar is a beloved icon in the Twin Cities and for good reason. Not much has changed since the bar opened in 1954. The burger’s slightly crispy exterior gives way to the molten cheesy interior. Topped simply with raw or grilled onions and pickles and served on a soft, seedless bun, this is one meal you definitely need to have in Minneapolis. Even President Obama made a pit stop here when he was in town.

3500 Cedar Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55407

Expect a wait at this bustling burger joint whose specialty is their trademarked “Blucy." Two freshly ground Angus beef patties encase a variety of ingredients, from blue cheese and garlic to bacon and red currant jelly. Make sure to check out their burger of the month (known as the #BOM)—usually stuffed or topped with some decadent, cheesy, meaty goodness.

1811 Selby Ave, St Paul, MN 55104

At this polished urban restaurant in downtown St. Paul, chef Adam Eaton does his take on a classic double cheeseburger, and we’re in love with it. Two dry-aged chuck-, sirloin- and brisket-blend patties crowned with house-made? American cheese and served on a toasted bun. A mound of sliced pickles decorates the plate—making this diner-style double cheeseburger simple, straightforward and superb.

261 East 5th Street, St Paul, MN 55101

With three locations around the Twin Cities, Red Cow’s mini-empire churns out unique burgers to satisfy all kinds of tastes. Splurge on the Manhattan 2.0—a brisket, chuck, short rib and sirloin burger topped with bacon confit, Gruyère, arugula and dried cherry-red wine reduction on a pretzel bun, or go for the Barcelona—an Angus beef burger adorned with manchego cheese, prosciutto, piquillo pepper and a smoked pepper aioli. Whatever your style, you’ll find something to assuage that burger craving.

393 Selby Ave, St Paul, MN 55102

Step inside Grumpy’s and you can’t help but notice that everyone seems to pick the same meal: a burger and tots. Garlic fiends will go crazy for the Garlic Bomb Burger—a garlic-and-mozzarella-stuffed burger swaddled in a garlic cheese bun. Another favorite is the Slow Burn Burger, topped with jalapeños, jalapeño bacon, pepper jack cheese, salsa and chipotle mayo.

1111 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415

Known for its lively atmosphere, this busy bar in Northeast Minneapolis serves elevated bar food, and their burgers are top-notch. Try the LaFrieda—an eight-ounce short rib and 100 percent Black Angus beef burger patty (from famed meat purveyor Pat LaFrieda, hence the name) covered in four-year-aged cheddar and a handful of panko-crusted onion rings balanced inside a fresh sesame seed bun.

401 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414

Oddly enough, this intimate and upscale basement bar is credited with kicking off the diner-style burger craze in the Twin Cities. Parlour’s burger is the ideal combination—salty, crispy and juicy patties veiled by gooey white American cheese in a buttery grilled bun with tangy pickles served alongside. It’s consistently crowned as one of the best burgers in Minneapolis by food writers and food lovers alike, so when you have a hankering for a superb double cheeseburger, you know where to go.

730 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401

This tiny red and white diner is all that remains of what was once a 15-location-strong Band Box chain established in Minneapolis during the 1950s and ’60s. Now it’s a hidden gem of diner food serving classic breakfasts and delicious burgers. The Lunch Box burger is an entire meal on a bun consisting of creamy coleslaw, a juicy burger patty with melted cheese and crisp shoestring french fries. Check their hours before heading out, as they aren’t a place for late-night dining.

729 S 10th St, Minneapolis, MN 55404