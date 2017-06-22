Best Boutiques in Portland

For those who are picky when it comes to fashion, design, adventure gear and vintage furnishings, Portland has you covered. We uncovered an eclectic mix guaranteed to please every shopper.

Now situated in its new, airy location, Canoe continues to present its well-curated functional and timeless design goods including globally sourced wares including classic dinnerware from the artisan label Heath Ceramics, wallets from Commes des Garcons and warm lighting options like Noguchi lanterns.

Meaning “home shop” in Dutch, Woonwinkel’s light-flooded corner shop presents a cheeky assortment of colorful and quirky items from wine openers (to uncork some of that famed Willamette Valley Pinot) alongside woven blankets and a robust selection of children’s toys.

Since 2008, Portland’s fashion-forward set has visited the high-end, carefully curated boutique Frances May for pieces from its own label plus lovely indie brands from ACME to Steven Alan to Rachel Comey to Opening Ceremony.

The minimal, clean-lines of Snow Peak, rooted in a Japanese aesthetic are the go-to for the outdoors and camping set (the coveted flasks are made from titanium).

This narrow, Euro-style alleyway is filled with a hub of hip boutiques from Steven Alan, to the well-edited shop Danner (hawking rugged boots), the colorful tempting candy story Quin, select denim from Self Edge and from the Canoe team, the wood-clad Spruce Apothecary, a shop with brands like Baxter of California, Malin + Goetz and classic scents from Santa Maria Novella.

This quirky cool storefront makes everything under the outdoor sun: unique, stylish, utilitarian tents, sleeping bags, stocking caps and an array of necessary gear for cyclists, surfers, snowboards and the occasional hiker and camper.

Get lost at this lofty Burnside showroom, a 20,000 square foot haven (founded in 2006) of vintage pieces and handcrafted midcentury-modern furnishings (think walnut credenzas) from Danish design masters and classics from the likes of Hans Wegner.

