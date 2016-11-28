The Best All-Inclusive Packages at Adults-Only Resorts

Hear that? It’s not the sound of a baby on an airplane, or an argument between two kids. It’s the roar of waves crashing on rocks, tree frogs chirping from the canopy, and of complete, grown-up silence. You don’t have to be a parent to value the absence of potentially noisy children. Everyone can appreciate the absolute tranquility of a kids-free hotel.

That’s not to say adults can’t get rowdy—but adults-only properties tend to foster a relaxed, laid-back vibe. Guests are typically seeking a low-key (and yes, quiet) reprieve from life; especially if that life has three kids between the ages of 1 and 7.

Resorts such as these know there’s only one thing more calming than an escape from the myriad day-to-day tasks of parenthood (or a romantic getaway that isn’t stifled by shrieking infants or toddlers peeing in the pool): an all-inclusive package.

Forget about nitpicking every cocktail or excursion—all-inclusive packages make a resort stay a totally worry-free experience. You already know what the bill will look like when you get return home. Even your tips are included.

If all this sounds like just what you need, read on for a few of our favorite all-inclusive packages at the top adults-only resorts.

Chiva-Som in Hua Hin, Thailand

If the word “relaxation” brings to mind banyan-filled gardens, a private saltwater pool, or a private butler, this serene spa—three hours south of bustling Bangkok—could be just your speed. Hosts greet you with a health-focused survey to help you zone in on your holistic focus (emotional rest? dietary overhaul?) and ply you with fresh fruits and plenty of water at every opportunity.  Guests must be at least 16 to stay at this ultra-romantic resort, where the price tag even includes daily Thai massages.

Excellence Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

If you like a classic beach vacation, this spot should do the trick. Guests can enjoy horseback rides along a 30-mile stretch of coast, or indulge in a moonlit massage. There are two enormous pools (including a swim-up bar), outdoor Jacuzzis, and no less than eight restaurants and ten bars. Though we admit, it will be difficult to leave your swim-up suite.

Sunset at the Palms in Negril, Jamaica

Tree house-styled rooms, Caribbean cooking classes (think: jerk chicken), and a jungle vibe are highlights at this Jamaican getaway, where you might spy bright hummingbirds when you wake up in the morning. After hours entertainment can be found at a pool bar manned by gregarious bartenders.

Triple Creek Ranch in Darby, Montana

Don’t be dissuaded by the term ranch. Guests at this bucolic resort in the Bitterroot Mountains can spend long days fly-fishing, taking helicopter tours over the 600-acre property, or go full-on gastronome with wine tastings and a seven-course Chef’s Table tasting dinner for two at the renowned restaurant. At night, they retreat to cozy (and very refined) log cabins with wood-burning fireplaces and hot tubs.

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa in the Maldives

If you need to get as far away from it all as physically possible, this resort should suit you nicely. A string of individual huts with thatched roofs are linked by a long, slender pathway. Private porches boast lounge chairs, Jacuzzis, and private stairwells that land you right in the turquoise swell of the Indian Ocean.

Le Blanc Spa Resort in Cancún, Mexico

Super-attentive service is the key to this Cancún hotel’s flawless reputation. Thoughtful details like coconut milk upon arrival, private beach cabanas, and 24-hour butlers are just a few of the ways Le Blanc charms guests. Activities include spa days, scuba diving, golf, swimming with dolphins, or chartering a boat to nearby Tulum for an afternoon.

Royal Davui Island Resort in Fiji

Need some serious alone time? The Royal Davui Island Resort is accessible only by boat or helicopter, and there are only 16 secluded cabins—each with a private, heated plunge pool. Spend the day kayaking or paddle boarding, and refuel with a dinner that highlights fresh fish (think: yellow fin sashimi) culled from local waters every morning.

