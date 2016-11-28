The Best All-Inclusive Packages at Adults-Only Resorts

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.

Hear that? It’s not the sound of a baby on an airplane, or an argument between two kids. It’s the roar of waves crashing on rocks, tree frogs chirping from the canopy, and of complete, grown-up silence. You don’t have to be a parent to value the absence of potentially noisy children. Everyone can appreciate the absolute tranquility of a kids-free hotel.

That’s not to say adults can’t get rowdy—but adults-only properties tend to foster a relaxed, laid-back vibe. Guests are typically seeking a low-key (and yes, quiet) reprieve from life; especially if that life has three kids between the ages of 1 and 7.

Resorts such as these know there’s only one thing more calming than an escape from the myriad day-to-day tasks of parenthood (or a romantic getaway that isn’t stifled by shrieking infants or toddlers peeing in the pool): an all-inclusive package.

Forget about nitpicking every cocktail or excursion—all-inclusive packages make a resort stay a totally worry-free experience. You already know what the bill will look like when you get return home. Even your tips are included.

If all this sounds like just what you need, read on for a few of our favorite all-inclusive packages at the top adults-only resorts.