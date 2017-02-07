Amazing Food And Drink-Based Spa Treatments Across America

Food & Wine

Today, top spas across the country are tapping into the surprising skin-healthy benefits of some of our favorite foods and drinks, resulting in deliciously decadent treatments. Here, some of the best.

1 of 12 © Fairmont Sonoma Spa

Chardonnay Olive-Oil Sugar Polish at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn

As befits its wine country setting, this 40,000-square-foot spa, perched atop a thermal mineral spring, offers an array of services featuring local ingredients. This popular treatment blends moisturizing olive oil, skin-healthy chardonnay grape seed extract, and exfoliating sugar into a detoxifying, yet rejuvenating hour.

Advertisement
2 of 12 © The Ritz-Carlton, Denver

Mile High Malt Scrub and Microbrew Massage at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver

Beer lovers will flip for this uniquely indulgent experience, which uses popular beers from neighboring Great Divide Brewing Co. The brews are incorporated into a body scrub, body mask, even a hair mask. To help you further unwind, all of this pampering commences with and is capped off with a cold beer (to sip).

3 of 12 © Fairmont Kea Lani

Nourishing Avocado Wrap at the Fairmont Kea Lani

Buttery avocados don't just yield good results in a molcajete, they lead to an equally beautiful outcome when applied to the skin. After getting cocooned in avocado oil for 60 minutes, even the driest, most sun-damaged – this is Hawaii, after all – skin will look and feel super soft and supple.

Advertisement
4 of 12 © Waldorf Astoria New York

Milk Haute Honey Manicure at The Waldorf Astoria New York

Give those hard-working hands of yours some love with this over-the-top manicure. After a soak in warm milk, honey and rosemary – both harvested from the hotel's rooftop beehives and herb garden – are applied to naturally exfoliate and hydrate. Finish it all off with a nail polish color of your choice.
 

Advertisement
5 of 12 © The Langham, Chicago

Ginger Renewal at The Langham, Chicago

This indulgent, head-to-toe treatment stars ginger, which promotes healthy circulation, fights free radicals, and evens out skin tone. The combination of full body scrub, massage, wrap, and acupressure ensures you'll leave in a truly balanced, zen state of mind.

Advertisement
6 of 12 © The Allison Inn & Spa

Divine Wine Facial at The Allison Inn & Spa

Located in the heart of Oregon's wine country (Willamette Valley), The Allison Inn & Spa incorporates antioxidant-rich wine grapes into many of their services, including this signature facial. A luxurious wine mask, serum, and grapeseed moisturizer help restore your skin's natural glow

Advertisement
7 of 12 © Inn and Spa at Loretto

Café Olé at Inn and Spa at Loretto

Like your morning cup of joe, this exfoliating and moisturizing treatment perks you up, and invigorates all of your senses. Besides smelling delicious, the Indonesian coffee used helps firm up slack skin, fight against premature aging, and buff away rough patches.

Advertisement
8 of 12 © Lake Austin Spa Resort

Perfect Pomegranate at Lake Austin Spa Resort

The tangy, red fruit not only tastes delicious, but is loaded with vitamin C and antioxidants, making it especially beneficial to sun-damaged skin. Here, a pomegranate body scrub is followed by a refreshing shower and calming massage with pomegranate body butter, to help lull you into a deep state of relaxation.

Advertisement
9 of 12 © Hershey Entertainment & Resorts

Chocolate Bean Polish at The Hotel Hershey

The aroma couldn't be any more delicious or mood-lifting, but this scrub and moisturizer combo – cocoa bean husks and cocoa butter are the star ingredients – leaves skin feeling velvety smooth and delicately scented. Plus, it's a lot more guilt-free than downing the real stuff.

Advertisement
10 of 12 © Destination Hotels

Salt Of The Sea Massage at Cliff House Maine

Set on the majestic bluffs of coastal Maine, this iconic resort recently unveiled a sparkling, 9,000 square-foot spa. One of the most popular treatments is this signature massage, using hand-carved salt stones sourced from the ocean. They're heated, and paired with specialty oils to help fully relax both the body and mind.

Advertisement
11 of 12 © Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail

Bourbon Cowboy at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail

Après-ski is serious business in Vail, and no spa is doing it better than here. After tired muscles are wrapped in steamed towels, the body is vigorously exfoliated with a bourbon scrub. A hot bath, relaxing massage, and proper glass of locally-distilled bourbon complete the restorative session. After 80 minutes, you'll be ready to hit the slopes again the following day.

Advertisement
12 of 12 © The Betsy-South Beach

Mojito Mint Manicure and Pedicure at The Betsy-South Beach

At Miami's only entirely outdoor spa, take advantage of the stellar views of Ocean Drive and balmy breezes while your feet are pampered with a cocktail-like combination of a mint leaf soak (to invigorate), sugar cane scrub (to exfoliate), and freshly-muddled lime oil (to hydrate).

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up