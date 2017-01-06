Airbnb Reveals the Top 17 Most Popular New Neighborhoods

Airbnb announced its annual list of the top trending neighborhoods around the globe in the past year. The list includes West Seattle, Chutes-Lavie in Marseille, and Fitzroy in Melbourne, Australia, among others.

A quick look at the eclectic mix of destinations also reveals some trends: Travelers are seeking out less dense neighborhoods in urban areas that have access to parks and greenspace, according to Airbnb. They're also looking for listings that have close proximity to public transportation, or are within walking distance to attractions and restaurants. There were also some notable foodie destinations this year, including Midtown Miami and Bangkok's Din Daeng district.

Last year, Airbnb unveiled Trips, a new service offering travelers tailored experiences led by hosts. Some of the offerings in these 17 emerging neighborhoods include a two-day wellness immersion in Miami, and a tour of the underground food scene in Seoul.

Scroll down to see the emerging neighborhoods for 2017. Note: The percentage growth listed is of inbound guest arrivals at listings on Airbnb in each neighborhood from 2015 to 2016.

1. Milneburg in New Orleans

Booking growth: 1500 percent

Cozy homes at a comfortable distance from the city’s frenetic French Quarter make Milneburg an emerging hub for travelers to New Orleans.

2. Kampung Bayu in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Booking growth: 976 percent

An oasis within Malaysia’s bustling capital city, Kampung Baru is an old-fashioned area nestled in a modern metropolis.

3. Fitzroy in Melbourne, Australia

Booking growth: 770 percent

The first suburb of Melbourne, Fitzroy is growing as a destination for vintage shopping, funky cafes, and alternative arts.

4. Konohana-ku in Osaka, Japan

Booking growth: 609 percent

Set at the mouth of the Yodo River, Konohana-ku is steps away from Universal Studios Japan and has endless waterfront views.

5. Chutes-Lavie in Marseille, France

Booking growth: 604 percent

Gaining appeal for its multiculturalism and rich history, Chutes-Lavie lies at the epicenter of Marseille’s evolution from port city to travel hotspot.

6. Rockcliffe Smythe in Toronto, Canada

Booking growth: 497 percent

Once home to gravel pits and a meat packing plant, the Rockcliffe Smythe neighborhood now boasts beautiful green spaces, nearby shopping and countless dining options.

7. Midtown in Miami, Florida

Booking growth: 430 percent

Central yet wholly distinctive, Midtown Miami is a walk-able haven bursting with splashy murals and fine, fresh dining.

8. Narvarte in Mexico City

Booking growth: 264 percent

A tranquil outpost along the southern part of Mexico City, Narvarte offers nostalgic charm throughout its locals-only shops and restaurants.

9. West Seattle in Seattle

Booking growth: 230 percent
 
West Seattle is gaining notice for its mountain tableaus and family-friendly amenities.

10. Usera in Madrid, Spain

Booking growth: 228 percent

Easy transportation and a vibrant cafe scene make Usera an increasingly popular home base for those exploring Madrid.

