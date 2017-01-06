Airbnb Reveals the Top 17 Most Popular New Neighborhoods

Airbnb announced its annual list of the top trending neighborhoods around the globe in the past year. The list includes West Seattle, Chutes-Lavie in Marseille, and Fitzroy in Melbourne, Australia, among others.

A quick look at the eclectic mix of destinations also reveals some trends: Travelers are seeking out less dense neighborhoods in urban areas that have access to parks and greenspace, according to Airbnb. They're also looking for listings that have close proximity to public transportation, or are within walking distance to attractions and restaurants. There were also some notable foodie destinations this year, including Midtown Miami and Bangkok's Din Daeng district.

Last year, Airbnb unveiled Trips, a new service offering travelers tailored experiences led by hosts. Some of the offerings in these 17 emerging neighborhoods include a two-day wellness immersion in Miami, and a tour of the underground food scene in Seoul.

Scroll down to see the emerging neighborhoods for 2017. Note: The percentage growth listed is of inbound guest arrivals at listings on Airbnb in each neighborhood from 2015 to 2016.

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.