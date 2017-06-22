7 Best Sandwich Shops in Miami

Among the towers of stone crab and shrimp cocktails, stellar Cuban cuisine, and some of the freshest fish the U.S. has to offer, there is deep-rooted love for sandwiches in Miami. With unique ingredients hailing from all over the world (think Cuba, Israel, Greece and South America), their popularity is strong. Here are 7 spots where you are guaranteed to find the best sandwiches in Miami.

There are plenty of sandwiches in the 305, but Michael’s serves one of the most original lunch options, including a housemade country pâté with mustard aioli, pickles, mango chutney and frisee on a lightly toasted baguette with housemade french fries.

At this farm-to-table eatery, you won’t want to miss the Crunchy Yardbird Sandwich with all the fixings: fried chicken, honey hot sauce, heirloom tomatoes, lettuce, salty house pickles and buttermilk ranch dressing, and, by all means, a side of crisp fries.

3. Enriqueta’s Sandwich Shop

This small, no-frills Cuban mainstay (they close at 4 p.m.) offers perfectly buttered toast in the mornings and, in the afternoons, an authentic pressed Cuban is piled high with roast pork, ham, pickles, mozzarella cheese, mayo and mustard. Add some hot sauce for a little kick and sip with a traditional wheat or papaya milkshake.

This consistent sandwich shop comes with a sizable (read: large) menu and produces hearty delights like a large turkey bacon sub with American cheese coupled with a side of crisp kettle potato chips. Or try the massive and tasty Philly cheesesteak and grilled onion sub.

For lunch, this casual, strip mall Israeli restaurant is perfect for unique combinations like The Sabich, stuffed with eggplant, egg, hummus, tahini, pickled mango and scallions or their spicy marguez sausage on baguette.

If it’s authenticity you crave, Josh’s Deli in Surfside is your spot. Massive portions of pastrami on rye bread with a house-made sweet-spicy mustard, coleslaw and sour pickles. The “Jewban” sandwich is a layered feast of house pastrami and roasted pork loaded with Gulden’s mustard and melted Swiss.

In Little Haiti, Miami native chef Danny Surfer’s Blue Collar features a daily rotating menu of braised meats, parms and, yes, vegetables! His “Big Ragout” features a hearty mix of meats, including pork and veal shoulder, brisket, and fresh mozzarella on hollowed-out crusty bread with a side of sweet potato–plantain mash.

Related: Best Brunches in Miami

Miami's Best Birthday Bars

Best Date Restaurants in Miami