The Top 10 Most Caffeine-Fueled Jobs

For most of us employed types, a morning cup of coffee is as much a part of office culture as running to the break room for leftover cake and spending all day reading blogs instead of working. But a new survey shows that some professions use more coffee than others to keep the workday going.

According to research conducted by the UK publicity firm Pressat, journalists and media staff drink more coffee than those in any other jobs. That seems about right (says I, as I glug down my second cup of the day).

Where does your job land? Well, filling out the top 10 are police officers, teachers, plumbers and trade workers (like carpenters or masons), nurses and medical staff, company executives, telesales, IT technical support, retail staff and at number 10, drivers. Notably absent from the list: government officials—which might explain why nothing ever gets done in Congress.

But don’t fret if your gig was left off the list; you probably still get your caffeine kick. Amazingly, of the 10,000 professionals surveyed, 85 percent of respondents said they drank at least three cups of coffee a day. Don’t believe it? A 2013 study conducted by the National Coffee Association found similar results, discovering that 83 percent of all adult Americans drink coffee at an average of—probably not coincidentally—three cups of coffee a day. No wonder there’s a Starbucks on every corner.

Related: This is Your Brain on Coffee

Train Yourself to be a Coffee Snob

Learn to Sniff Your Coffee Like A Pro