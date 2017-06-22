These Stunning Photographs Showcase What Seeds Really Look Like

What could be so interesting about a seed? It's easy to think that it's just a little thing sitting inside your fruit not bothering anybody. But with Robert Llewellyn's photo series Seeing Seeds, you'll never look seeds the same way. These super up-close photographs show us just how bizarre, beautiful, and sometimes even gross seeds appear when you really look at them.

After all, who knew that the cross section of one seed could look incredibly similar to a human brain, or that an acorn could look so much like, well, a breast? While some of the seeds look like decaying caves, others look like stained glass, and still others look like butterflies.

Llewellyn took these photographs for Seeing Seeds: A Journey into the World of Seedheads, Pods, and Fruit, a book in which his photographs are matched with text by writer Teri Dunn Chace to give a full understanding of the life of a seed. Seeing Seeds isn't Llewellyn and Dunn's first collaboration, though. They've also published Seeing Flowers: Discover the Hidden Life of Flowers, and Llewellyn has worked with other writers on similarly compelling up-close photos of trees and other plant life.

Here is a taste of these amazing photographs and go to Seeing Seeds for the entire collection :

Related: This Is the Most Impressive Watermelon Work We've Ever Seen

Adorable T-Shirts Reveal What Food Does in Its Spare Time

These Cheesecakes Will Help You Find Inner Peace